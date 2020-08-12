future
Neglecting the future is not an option
Short-termism reigns even though game-planning for the future is a critical survival skill for companies. A strategist from Quantum Consumer Solutions provides a framework for dividing the probable from the plausible and the possible.
Ford's 2020 global trends report reveals loneliness as epidemic
But the automaker has tips for how marketers can help solve the problem.
Manulife asks millennials to consider their fortunes
New campaign sees insurer seek to engage younger audience on the process of ‘adulting’.
CMOs need to champion brand building
Not enough CMOs are setting the agenda in their business, despite the role being more complex and critical than ever, say David Phillips and Adrian Mills of Deloitte Australia.
Most APAC consumers using voice tech now
TOP OF THE CHARTS: iProspect says brands must get on board now with one of the industry’s most rapidly developing trends.
The writing is on the wall for digital-only agencies: Essence co-founder
Essence co-founder Andrew Shebbeare says building strategic and creative assets into the digital shop has been essential in broadening its appeal.
