Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

In a transaction announced today, LLYC, a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs firm, has acquired San Diego, California-based BAM, a leading U.S. PR and marketing agency serving venture-backed and established technology companies.

London-headquartered consultancy Agency Futures facilitated the deal. CEO and founder Doug Baxter; partner, APAC, Simon Morgan; and Andrea Gordilho, head of M&A origination, were all key players. In this video , the former two share their organisation’s unique philosophy on what makes all such deals — particularly on a global scale — most likely for success.

It starts with two words that have become very prevalent in all workplace discussions the past couple of years, but are not commonly associated with such financial arrangements: empathy and culture. Simply put, they both emphasise, no M&A deal can succeed without a strong commitment to both.

Of course, those are not the only key ingredients in such transactions, as Baxter and Morgan make clear during their conversation. Counsel is shared on making global partnerships work, the factors every entity must know upon entering the U.S. market, understanding the trajectory of the tech space, and more.