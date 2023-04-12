Partner Content
Staff Writer
1 day ago

Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

Spain-based LLYC has acquired U.S.-based BAM. This video, presented by Agency Futures, the consultancy that advised on and helped close the transaction, underscores the vital role that certain overlooked factors can play in all such unions.

PARTNER CONTENT
In a transaction announced today, LLYC, a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs firm, has acquired San Diego, California-based BAM, a leading U.S. PR and marketing agency serving venture-backed and established technology companies. 
 
London-headquartered consultancy Agency Futures facilitated the deal. CEO and founder Doug Baxter; partner, APAC, Simon Morgan; and Andrea Gordilho, head of M&A origination, were all key players. In this video, the former two share their organisation’s unique philosophy on what makes all such deals — particularly on a global scale — most likely for success.
 
It starts with two words that have become very prevalent in all workplace discussions the past couple of years, but are not commonly associated with such financial arrangements: empathy and culture. Simply put, they both emphasise, no M&A deal can succeed without a strong commitment to both.
 
Of course, those are not the only key ingredients in such transactions, as Baxter and Morgan make clear during their conversation. Counsel is shared on making global partnerships work, the factors every entity must know upon entering the U.S. market, understanding the trajectory of the tech space, and more.
 
So much goes into making an M&A successful, including aspects that most don’t instinctively consider. In this video, Baxter and Morgan seek to change that.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

