Empathy and culture: The keys to successful M&A

Spain-based LLYC has acquired U.S.-based BAM. This video, presented by Agency Futures, the consultancy that advised on and helped close the transaction, underscores the vital role that certain overlooked factors can play in all such unions.
The campaign has been created by Mother London.
Non-endemic advertisers, online to in-store activations, new metrics and generative AI are shaping the next phase of this $100 billion and growing global industry.
EXCLUSIVE: Wren spoke with Campaign US about recent changes to Omnicom’s office return policy, his outlook on the business for the second half of the year and his vision for Omnicom’s future.
Chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar talks about the practical purpose of NFTs and moving beyond “vanity badges.”