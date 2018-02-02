funny

Why aren’t more funny ads winning awards?
1 day ago
Kate Magee

Why aren’t more funny ads winning awards?

Cannes 2021: All purpose and no play makes adland a very dull place.

Private View: Skoda, NZ Police, and Singtel put on a show
Feb 2, 2018
Rick Boost

Private View: Skoda, NZ Police, and Singtel put on a show

Watch creatives react to ads on camera, in the latest episode of our Private View series.

A Korean banana-milk brand made some bananas accessories
Aug 14, 2017
Ad Nut

A Korean banana-milk brand made some bananas accessories

Binggrae Banana Milk made and sold out of some amusing novelty products as part of a campaign by Innored.

This ad discusses soft stools, but it's not from Ikea
May 19, 2017
Ad Nut

This ad discusses soft stools, but it's not from Ikea

'Stefan' is an expert on stools both soft and hard in this campaign for Aspen Pharmacare's Coloxyl, by Ogilvy CommonHealth.

'Various and confused pizzas': Garbled phrases promote translation service
May 2, 2017
Ad Nut

'Various and confused pizzas': Garbled phrases promote translation service

Elan Languages and J Walter Thompson ask would-be English speakers to 'Get it right'.

The best April Fools' ads of 2017: Asia edition
Apr 3, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The best April Fools' ads of 2017: Asia edition

We can't help but notice that this year's 1st-of-April brand comedians are obsessed with food and travel hoaxes.

