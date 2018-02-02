Search
funny
1 day ago
Why aren’t more funny ads winning awards?
Cannes 2021: All purpose and no play makes adland a very dull place.
Feb 2, 2018
Private View: Skoda, NZ Police, and Singtel put on a show
Watch creatives react to ads on camera, in the latest episode of our Private View series.
Aug 14, 2017
A Korean banana-milk brand made some bananas accessories
Binggrae Banana Milk made and sold out of some amusing novelty products as part of a campaign by Innored.
May 19, 2017
This ad discusses soft stools, but it's not from Ikea
'Stefan' is an expert on stools both soft and hard in this campaign for Aspen Pharmacare's Coloxyl, by Ogilvy CommonHealth.
May 2, 2017
'Various and confused pizzas': Garbled phrases promote translation service
Elan Languages and J Walter Thompson ask would-be English speakers to 'Get it right'.
Apr 3, 2017
The best April Fools' ads of 2017: Asia edition
We can't help but notice that this year's 1st-of-April brand comedians are obsessed with food and travel hoaxes.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins