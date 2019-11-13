The Financial Times and Room to Read raised US$3.3 million for Room to Read’s global programmes in Literacy and Girls’ Education at their ninth annual fundraising event in Hong Kong on March 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Auction items included an eight-day vineyard tour to Moet-Hennessy’s wineries in Argentina & Chile, donated by Moet-Hennessy and a 1980 Bowmore Whisky from the private collection of Queen Elizabeth II.