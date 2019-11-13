ft

FT editor Lionel Barber steps down after 14 years
Nov 13, 2019
Ben Bold

Roula Khalaf will become the paper's first ever female editor.

Patience and pragmatism key to success in Japanese-Western media partnerships
Nov 27, 2015
David Blecken

With deals between Japanese and Western companies in the media space having risen sharply in recent years, we look at the prospects for both sides and the difference in approach to acquiring.

Publishers form programmatic alliance
Mar 19, 2015
Arif Durrani

GLOBAL - The Guardian has joined forces with CNN International, the Financial Times, Thomson Reuters and the Economist to launch a private marketplace for programmatic advertising called Pangaea Alliance.

FT and Room to Read raise US$3.3 million for education
Mar 17, 2014

The Financial Times and Room to Read raised US$3.3 million for Room to Read’s global programmes in Literacy and Girls’ Education at their ninth annual fundraising event in Hong Kong on March 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel. Auction items included an eight-day vineyard tour to Moet-Hennessy’s wineries in Argentina & Chile, donated by Moet-Hennessy and a 1980 Bowmore Whisky from the private collection of Queen Elizabeth II.

FT invites weekend-only readers in global campaign
Feb 17, 2014
Matthew Miller

ASIA-PACIFIC - The Financial Times has launched a global campaign to promote its weekend edition, which is now available in a stand-alone subscription.

Bloomberg Businessweek to launch in traditional Chinese for Hong Kong
May 30, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Modern Media Group (MMG) is set to debut a weekly Bloomberg Businessweek magazine (彭博商業周刊) in traditional Chinese for the Hong Kong market on 26 June.

