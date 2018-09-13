Search
founder
11 hours ago
Laurence Green to exit MullenLowe
Executive partner sold former agency 101 to MullenLowe four years ago.
Sep 13, 2018
Brands now get the power of gaming: Twitch co-founder
Kevin Lin says from gaming streams to esports, advertisers are finally giving the world’s largest entertainment genre the respect it deserves.
Apr 13, 2011
Ruder Finn tipped to win Founder’s PR account in China
BEIJING - Ruder Finn is tipped to win the PR pitch for IT giant Founder in China. An undisclosed industry source confirmed the news.
Feb 23, 2011
Founder Group retains UM in China
BEIJING - UM has retained the media planning and buying business for Founder Group’s IT products and services, following an annual agency review,
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins