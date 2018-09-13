founder

Laurence Green to exit MullenLowe
11 hours ago
Maisie McCabe

Executive partner sold former agency 101 to MullenLowe four years ago.

Brands now get the power of gaming: Twitch co-founder
Sep 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Kevin Lin says from gaming streams to esports, advertisers are finally giving the world’s largest entertainment genre the respect it deserves.

Ruder Finn tipped to win Founder’s PR account in China
Apr 13, 2011
Benjamin Li

BEIJING - Ruder Finn is tipped to win the PR pitch for IT giant Founder in China. An undisclosed industry source confirmed the news.

Founder Group retains UM in China
Feb 23, 2011
Jin Bo

BEIJING - UM has retained the media planning and buying business for Founder Group’s IT products and services, following an annual agency review,

