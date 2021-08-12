News
Maisie McCabe
7 hours ago

Laurence Green to exit MullenLowe

Executive partner sold former agency 101 to MullenLowe four years ago.

Laurence Green is leaving MullenLowe, the agency he joined after it bought his start-up 101 in 2017.

His departure means three out of four of the 101 co-founders have left the agency. His decision to step down follows former Cadbury marketer Phil Rumbol and executive creative director Mark Elwood’s exits last year. 

Green worked at MullenLowe predecessor Lowe Howard-Spink between 1993 and 1998 before going on to co-found Fallon London, which won Campaign's Agency of the year in 2006 and 2007. Rumbol, then a Cadbury marketer, was a client of Fallon's.

Green said: “The plan at acquisition was to get MullenLowe back to something approaching its best. After a titanic shift from my colleagues on Covid last year, our triumph as IPA Effectiveness Network of the Year, wins like Nutella and work like Art Fund ‘Unbooked’, the agency is now in really good shape.

“I’m proud to have flown the flag for Lowe either side of my 20-year indie career, and I wish it all the best as it turns 40. Most agencies don’t make it that far, and I’m pleased to have played my part.”

Jeremy Hine, who has been chief executive of MullenLowe Group since 2018, said: “Laurence has been a key part of the evolution of the agency over the last few years. His passion for creativity, focus on effectiveness and thirst for growth are obvious. 

“He has been wise counsel and a genuine partner, and I would like to thank him for his enormous contribution.” 

MullenLowe bought 101 in August 2017 in a deal described as having a three-year earn out.

The agency’s 40 staff members moved across from its Somerset House office to MullenLowe’s Shoreditch base along with clients including Heineken-owned Amstel and Desperados, Subaru and Zoopla.

Around 20 of the 40 101 staff continue to work at MullenLowe four years on. The final co-founder Steve Waring remains MullenLowe's chief financial officer.

Source:
Campaign UK

