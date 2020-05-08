fleishmanhillard
What happens when a major media empire shuts overnight?
In the middle of a pandemic, Philippines’ major broadcast network ABS-CBN was ordered to stop free-to-air operations, leaving thousands of staff in limbo.
FleishmanHillard makes senior appointments
The PR firm hires a series of industry heavyweights across its Asia offices.
FleishmanHillard mourns death of Cosette Romero in Manila
Senior vice president, partner and GM passed away on 25 January.
Colourful campaign aims to make splash for fabric coating
HONG KONG - Omnicom agencies Doremus and FleishmanHillard move away from category conventions for the global launch of Insqin, a new polyurethene coating technology from Bayer MaterialScience.
FleishmanHillard launches in Thailand
BANGKOK - Global communications firm FleishmanHillard has launched in Thailand to further strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, appointing Sophis Kasemsahasin to lead the new office.
PR agencies adjust identities for digital times
ASIA PACIFIC - As brands increasingly seek integrated approaches to campaigns and marketing strategies, PR agencies have been revamping their organisations in order to meet clients’ changing needs, as well as attract more varied talent.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins