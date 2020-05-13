fitness

Listen: Steggles Turkey has lean protein and high-tempo music on the menu
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

A new campaign from M&C Saatchi Australia, Hyland and Spotify pushes slothful Aussies to get back in shape.

COVID and the changing face of fitness
May 13, 2020
John Thangaraj

SECTOR STUDY: Cramped, sweaty gyms may become less palatable as fitness becomes more closely attuned to daily lifestyle choices for more Indian consumers, says FCB Ulka's national planning director.

Rizap looks to spread self-improvement credo in Japan and beyond
Jan 25, 2018
David Blecken

Japan’s Rizap Group has seen impressive growth through helping people lose weight. Now it wants to be seen as an all-round self-improvement partner for ambitious people at home and in Asia.

'Athbeauty': When fitness meets beauty
Apr 19, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

The athbeauty trend is set to power into the market, giving rise to products with claims to enhance the skin pre-and post-workout.

Japanese women adopt ‘intense devil’ fitness training
Apr 6, 2017
Naoko Okada

Athletic pursuit is no longer solely the province of men, as Japanese women more openly embrace the physical benefits, camaraderie and individual expression exercise can provide.

W Asia clinches two new fitness clients
Dec 14, 2016
Staff Reporters

Agency picks up new well-being clients to add to growing roster.

