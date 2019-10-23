fitch
Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty
A sector focused on physical beauty is also focused on deriving greater value from physical stores. A brand and experience strategist with Fitch Hong Kong explains what beauty brands are doing right.
Can Ikea crack Indian retail?
The author speaks about his experience at Ikea on day two of the store's existence in India
Solid Samsung still Asia's favourite brand
The past 12 months have seen Samsung dial up the social awareness campaigns and release a string of hot new products—but it's the brand's size and 'traditional' marketing methods that keep it at the top, say experts.
Fitch makes multiple senior leadership changes
Across Asia-Pacific, Fitch has announced senior appointments, two of which hail from consulting backgrounds.
Can Starbucks stay on the boil in Asia?
BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Starbucks is buying big into China—but it may all amount to a hill of beans.
Four of the best new shopping gizmos at Retail Asia Expo
Fitch's 'trend trail' at the ongoing Hong Kong exhibition explores some of the new ways retailers hope to make an impact on modern consumers.
