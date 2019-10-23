fitch

Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty
Oct 23, 2019
Emily Cheng

Giving physical retail a facelift: 5 lessons from beauty

A sector focused on physical beauty is also focused on deriving greater value from physical stores. A brand and experience strategist with Fitch Hong Kong explains what beauty brands are doing right.

Can Ikea crack Indian retail?
Aug 16, 2018
Suchit Kakar

Can Ikea crack Indian retail?

The author speaks about his experience at Ikea on day two of the store's existence in India

Solid Samsung still Asia's favourite brand
Jun 4, 2018
Olivia Parker

Solid Samsung still Asia's favourite brand

The past 12 months have seen Samsung dial up the social awareness campaigns and release a string of hot new products—but it's the brand's size and 'traditional' marketing methods that keep it at the top, say experts.

Fitch makes multiple senior leadership changes
Oct 2, 2017
Babar Khan Javed

Fitch makes multiple senior leadership changes

Across Asia-Pacific, Fitch has announced senior appointments, two of which hail from consulting backgrounds.

Can Starbucks stay on the boil in Asia?
Sep 21, 2017
Olivia Parker

Can Starbucks stay on the boil in Asia?

BRAND HEALTH CHECK: Starbucks is buying big into China—but it may all amount to a hill of beans.

Four of the best new shopping gizmos at Retail Asia Expo
Jun 15, 2017
Olivia Parker

Four of the best new shopping gizmos at Retail Asia Expo

Fitch's 'trend trail' at the ongoing Hong Kong exhibition explores some of the new ways retailers hope to make an impact on modern consumers.

