Mar 12, 2020
Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.
Jan 31, 2020
Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice
Mar 21, 2019
Google hit with third Europe antitrust fine over online ads
Internet behemoth 'blocked' rivals Microsoft and Yahoo from selling ads in Google search results pages.
Sep 24, 2018
Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.
