fine

Lazada, Shopee called out for inflated pricing on masks, other COVID-19 gear
Mar 12, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Vietnam, Thailand among countries to sanction platforms, even as other countries delist dodgy products and urge rational pricing.

Singtel Optus pays Australia's largest fine for spam marketing
Jan 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) hits Optus with record AUD $504,000 notice

Google hit with third Europe antitrust fine over online ads
Mar 21, 2019
Omar Oakes

Internet behemoth 'blocked' rivals Microsoft and Yahoo from selling ads in Google search results pages.

Singapore watchdog fines Grab & Uber S$13m over merger
Sep 24, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Regulator says tie-up severely reduced competition and rebuked the brands for completing the deal before informing it.

