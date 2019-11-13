financial times
FT editor Lionel Barber steps down after 14 years
Roula Khalaf will become the paper's first ever female editor.
UBS becomes title sponsor of Art Basel Hong Kong
HONG KONG - UBS has signed on as title sponsor of Art Basel Hong Kong, which is expected to welcome 5,000 guests to 50 events at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre over the next several days.
FT invites weekend-only readers in global campaign
ASIA-PACIFIC - The Financial Times has launched a global campaign to promote its weekend edition, which is now available in a stand-alone subscription.
HKEJ partners with Eslite Bookstore to celebrate its 40th anniversary
HONG KONG - Hong Kong Economic Journal (HKEJ) has rolled out a series of marketing initiatives as part of its 40th anniversary celebration campaign, including a book recommendation programme with Eslite Bookstore, a Facebook game, a book launch, and a large social cocktail reception at the Hong Kong Convention Centre (HKCEC).
GroupM relaunches its search agency in Australia
SYDNEY - GroupM has relaunched its search business, Outrider Australia, as ‘M’ with an expanded offering that includes search, mobile, social, creative production and performance display.
DIGITAL DOWNLOADED: Get your thinking up to speed
Spending on digital advertising is growing at a furious pace, but Jon Slade believes some in the media world may not be ready for the revolution.
