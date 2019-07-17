finance
Instead of segmentation, try inclusion – it will get you more sales
Research has shown that brand share bears little relationship to the segments brands might be trying to attract.
‘Problematic’ JD Finance ad causes netizen uproar
JD Finance's promotional film on Douyin mocks a lower-income airline passenger while targeting such consumers for its loan service.
Delving into Libra: Is Facebook's currency the future of finance?
Libra promises to provide the unbanked with financial flexibility, which would benefit brands, especially in Asia. But government objections could scupper its chances.
The finance and marketing therapy session
FRONT STAGE PASS: Exclusive access to some of Campaign360's best on-stage sessions. Here, procurement, consultancy and marketing weigh-in on how to best work with finance teams on business goals.
Plugging the disconnect between finance and marketing
Although CFOs and CMOs are still somewhat misaligned in terms of goals and mutual trust, the distance between them is shrinking, according to exclusive research by Campaign and Kantar.
Uncertain or "wrong" metrics ruffling the finance-marketing marriage
Despite many regular meetings and discussions, the relationship between CMOs and CFOs could be a lot smoother, finds a panel at Campaign360 — and good metrics are at the heart of this.
