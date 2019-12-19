ferrero
Starcom wins Ferrero's China media mandate from Carat
Account estimated to be worth RMB $200 million or more in billings.
Chocolate giant Ferrero hires Mindshare for global media
The account could be worth anywhere from $400 million to $950 million globally. PHD was the incumbent.
Ferrero assigns PHD to emerging market media
GLOBAL - Ferrero has appointed PHD for media duties in emerging markets following a six-month review that included five agencies.
Carat China promotes long-serving business director Tanya Liu to general manager
SHANGHAI - Tanya Liu, previously business director, has been promoted to general manager for key accounts in Carat Shanghai, a newly created position in line for the growth of clients’ business and the growth of the organisation.
Vizeum Beijing wins media AOR for Lindt chocolate
BEIJING - Century-old Swiss premium chocolate brand Lindt has chosen Vizeum Beijing as its media planning and buying agency of record for China.
Grey Mumbai wins Ferrero's creative account in India
MUMBAI - Italian confectionery giant Ferrero has appointed Grey Mumbai to its advertising account across India.
