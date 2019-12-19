ferrero

Starcom wins Ferrero's China media mandate from Carat
Dec 19, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Account estimated to be worth RMB $200 million or more in billings.

Account estimated to be worth RMB $200 million or more in billings.

Chocolate giant Ferrero hires Mindshare for global media
Sep 27, 2019
Lindsay Stein

Chocolate giant Ferrero hires Mindshare for global media

The account could be worth anywhere from $400 million to $950 million globally. PHD was the incumbent.

Ferrero assigns PHD to emerging market media
Jun 4, 2015
David Blecken

Ferrero assigns PHD to emerging market media

GLOBAL - Ferrero has appointed PHD for media duties in emerging markets following a six-month review that included five agencies.

Carat China promotes long-serving business director Tanya Liu to general manager
May 10, 2012
Benjamin Li

Carat China promotes long-serving business director Tanya Liu to general manager

SHANGHAI - Tanya Liu, previously business director, has been promoted to general manager for key accounts in Carat Shanghai, a newly created position in line for the growth of clients’ business and the growth of the organisation.

Vizeum Beijing wins media AOR for Lindt chocolate
Aug 23, 2011
Benjamin Li

Vizeum Beijing wins media AOR for Lindt chocolate

BEIJING - Century-old Swiss premium chocolate brand Lindt has chosen Vizeum Beijing as its media planning and buying agency of record for China.

Grey Mumbai wins Ferrero's creative account in India
Feb 18, 2010
Benjamin Li

Grey Mumbai wins Ferrero's creative account in India

MUMBAI - Italian confectionery giant Ferrero has appointed Grey Mumbai to its advertising account across India.

