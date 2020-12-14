Advertising News
Maisie McCabe
1 day ago

Nutella spreads search for global creative agency

Italian chocolate group Ferrero is looking for an agency to work on its Nutella spread brand.

Ferrero is holding a global creative pitch for its hazelnut and cocoa spread, Nutella.

The brand is looking for an agency to create communications to support various "tent-pole occasions" – understood to include Shrove Tuesday and Christmas – throughout the year. The work will run internationally.

Ferrero has enlisted The Observatory International to help with agency selection.

Nutella works with Havas-owned BETC's Providence arm in Europe and Publicis Groupe in Asia. The regional briefs are not affected by this global review. Havas and Publicis Groupe did not comment.

Much of Nutella's communications has involved brand experiences, including a pop-up "syrup swap shop" for Pancake Day in New York this year and a Hotel Nutella, which opened for super-fans of the spread in California in November 2019.

Campaign revealed Ferrero had hired WPP-owned Mindshare as its global media agency last year, ending its relationship with Omnicom's PHD. In China, it chose Starcom. It is estimated to spend up to $950m on media around the world.

Ferrero did not respond to Campaign's request for comment.

