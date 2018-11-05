fearless girl
Fearless Girl shatters glass ceiling beyond the boardroom
State Street Global Advisors celebrates International Women’s Day with a revamped art installation for the famous ‘Fearless Girl.’
How 'Fearless girl' became 'Fearful girl' this weekend
Fight Gunfire with Fire, founded by The One Club and MullenLowe, helped the father of a mass-shooting victim put a bulletproof vest on the famous statue.
Watch: Rob Reilly's 'no bull' story about 'Fearless Girl'
McCann's global creative chairman explains the "pure" original idea that led to 'Fearless Girl', and the importance of compromise in commercial creativity.
How Fearless Girl was nearly Fearless Cow
McCann’s global creative chairman Rob Reilly tells the behind-the-scenes story of the little girl who took on Wall Street, but could have been a cow taking on Silicon Valley.
'I think we get dinged a lot': McCann's Rob Reilly
In Japan, McCann's global creative chairman discusses Cannes, controversy around Fearless Girl, and US advertising's failure to attract people of colour.
Why brands need to stand up for what matters
Provoking important discussions is one way brands can make emotional connections with consumers.
