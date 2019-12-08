fcb ulka
'Keeping the user before the message - wish this came to me earlier'
Campaign India asked FCB Ulka's Swati Bhattacharya to reflect on the past 10 years and the next decade to come
Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally
Times of India makes space for 'Out & Proud' announcements
Paper confronts lack of acceptance for LGBTQ people using an old format: The classified ad.
India, ANZ lead APAC in WARC's Good Report
FCB Ulka Mumbai, Host Havas Sydney, McCann Health Delhi, Colenso BBDO Auckland among top agencies feted in WARC's global list of best creative social responsibility campaigns.
'Consumers adopt meaning': Rohit Ohri
Rohit Ohri and Sumeli Chatterjee discussed the importance of cultural voltage and explained how #SindoorKhela came about on day two of Spikes Asia 2018
