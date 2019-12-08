fcb ulka

'Keeping the user before the message - wish this came to me earlier'
Dec 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

Campaign India asked FCB Ulka's Swati Bhattacharya to reflect on the past 10 years and the next decade to come

Cannes Lions 2020: Swati Bhattacharya is 'See It Be It' ambassador again
Nov 26, 2019
Campaign India Team

The programme pushes for equal gender representation of creative leaders across the industry globally

Times of India makes space for 'Out & Proud' announcements
May 23, 2019
Ad Nut

Paper confronts lack of acceptance for LGBTQ people using an old format: The classified ad.

India, ANZ lead APAC in WARC's Good Report
Apr 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

FCB Ulka Mumbai, Host Havas Sydney, McCann Health Delhi, Colenso BBDO Auckland among top agencies feted in WARC's global list of best creative social responsibility campaigns.

'Consumers adopt meaning': Rohit Ohri
Sep 28, 2018
Campaign India Team

Rohit Ohri and Sumeli Chatterjee discussed the importance of cultural voltage and explained how #SindoorKhela came about on day two of Spikes Asia 2018

