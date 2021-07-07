Advertising
FCB reshapes India business, grouping three creative shops

FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, and a new shop, FCB India, will be full-service outfits under a group structure, as agency veterans Nitin Karkare, Swati Bhattacharya, Robby Mathew and Joe Thaliath get promotions.

L_R: Nitin Karkare, Swati Bhattacharya, Robby Mathew (top) and Joe Thaliath.
FCB Group India has reorganised its creative agencies and made management promotions to support this business recast. The IPG-owned network will now have three full-service agency brands—FCB Ulka, FCB Interface, and a new shop called FCB India—under a single group in India. The company also appointed senior leaders for each.

At FCB Ulka, Nitin Karkare, who started at the agency as a trainee 35 years ago, has been appointed vice chairman. He was previously CEO of the agency. At FCB Ulka, Swati Bhattacharya, previously chief creative officer, is now creative chairperson. Meanwhile, at FCB Interface, Robby Mathew, the erstwhile CCO, has become vice chairman and CCO, while Joe Thaliath will also be a vice chairman, while retaining his CEO role.

These three agencies will be a part of FCB Group India, which said it has also appointed the next level of leadership for each of its agencies, and will announce these appointments soon.

“Our new structure allows for our best people to provide focused and dedicated partnership to our clients; to bring the disruptive creativity, agility, and fluidity that is required today to transform our clients’ businesses and create unmissable brands” said Rohit Ohri, Chairman and CEO of FCB Group India.

Besides these three creative agencies, the group has specialised divisions such as Lodestar UM (media), FCB Interactive (digital), FCB Health (healthcare), Cogito Consulting (brand consulting) and FCB FuelContent (content creation and production).

The network is a part of FCB Worldwide, which has more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries.

