eva air

EVA Air gets emotional with new campaign
Nov 5, 2019
Michael Heusner

EVA Air gets emotional with new campaign

The airline's initiative focuses on the reasons why people travel.

Eva Air wants to profile you for a better travel experience
Jun 15, 2016
Ad Nut

Eva Air wants to profile you for a better travel experience

From Singapore: ‘Map My Personality’ for Eva Air by KRDS Digital Singapore

The week's top 10 most-read stories: Singapore's hawker-food throwdown, Cannes wrapup
Jun 28, 2013
Matthew Miller

The week's top 10 most-read stories: Singapore's hawker-food throwdown, Cannes wrapup

ASIA-PACIFIC - SingTel's 'Hawker Heroes' challenge involving celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey attracts the most readers for the week, followed by parting thoughts from Cannes, Eva Air's glitzy (but empty) campaign and a profile of Lamborghini's Hong Kong marketing GM.

Eva Air begins global branding campaign featuring Takeshi Kaneshiro
Jun 20, 2013
Benjamin Li

Eva Air begins global branding campaign featuring Takeshi Kaneshiro

Taiwan agency Bates CHI & David has launched Eva Air’s new ‘I see you’ global branding campaign featuring Takeshi Kaneshiro, based on the idea of changing the way you see the world.

David Advertising wins Eva Air creative pitch
Jan 21, 2013
Benjamin Li

David Advertising wins Eva Air creative pitch

TAIPEI - David Advertising has confirmed winning Eva Air's creative pitch ahead of JWT and United Advertising.

Eva Air calls creative pitch in Taiwan
Nov 22, 2012
Benjamin Li

Eva Air calls creative pitch in Taiwan

TAIPEI - Eva Air (長榮航空) has called a creative agency pitch in Taiwan, with at least three agencies participating in meetings yesterday, including JWT and United Advertising.

