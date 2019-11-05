eva air
EVA Air gets emotional with new campaign
The airline's initiative focuses on the reasons why people travel.
Eva Air wants to profile you for a better travel experience
From Singapore: ‘Map My Personality’ for Eva Air by KRDS Digital Singapore
Eva Air begins global branding campaign featuring Takeshi Kaneshiro
Taiwan agency Bates CHI & David has launched Eva Air’s new ‘I see you’ global branding campaign featuring Takeshi Kaneshiro, based on the idea of changing the way you see the world.
David Advertising wins Eva Air creative pitch
TAIPEI - David Advertising has confirmed winning Eva Air's creative pitch ahead of JWT and United Advertising.
Eva Air calls creative pitch in Taiwan
TAIPEI - Eva Air (長榮航空) has called a creative agency pitch in Taiwan, with at least three agencies participating in meetings yesterday, including JWT and United Advertising.
