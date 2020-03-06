entrepreneur
Meet 3 entrepreneurs showing how underprivileged women can help build their brands
Health and finance issues, safety and self-confidence are barriers to employment for many women in Asia, but can be overcome with the help of sympathetic employers.
Digital A-list China nomination deadline extended
The deadline for nominations has been extended to this Thursday, April 5.
Photos: Ladies of Media charity lunch in Hong Kong
Attendees at the fifth charity luncheon raised $250,000 in support of Mother's Choice, and heard from female entrepreneurs on the challenges of building and marketing their businesses.
From corporate to startup
How Bessie Lee’s career has changed since leaving WPP.
Seeking nominations: China's Digital A-List
Are you a successful digital technology doer, dreamer or enabler in China? Maybe you know someone who is? It's time to nominate her or him for the 2017 Digital A-list.
Google's Eric Schmidt: Think global, act local? Forget the 'local' part
HONG KONG - In town to announce a university partnership Monday morning, the internet giant’s executive chairman emphasized working in the digital era and solving the world’s problems, although an age-old local issue still stalled everyone.
