entrepreneur

Meet 3 entrepreneurs showing how underprivileged women can help build their brands
Mar 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Meet 3 entrepreneurs showing how underprivileged women can help build their brands

Health and finance issues, safety and self-confidence are barriers to employment for many women in Asia, but can be overcome with the help of sympathetic employers.

Digital A-list China nomination deadline extended
Apr 3, 2018
Staff

Digital A-list China nomination deadline extended

The deadline for nominations has been extended to this Thursday, April 5.

Photos: Ladies of Media charity lunch in Hong Kong
Dec 7, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Photos: Ladies of Media charity lunch in Hong Kong

Attendees at the fifth charity luncheon raised $250,000 in support of Mother's Choice, and heard from female entrepreneurs on the challenges of building and marketing their businesses.

From corporate to startup
Oct 2, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

From corporate to startup

How Bessie Lee’s career has changed since leaving WPP.

Seeking nominations: China's Digital A-List
Feb 24, 2017
Staff Writer

Seeking nominations: China's Digital A-List

Are you a successful digital technology doer, dreamer or enabler in China? Maybe you know someone who is? It's time to nominate her or him for the 2017 Digital A-list.

Google's Eric Schmidt: Think global, act local? Forget the 'local' part
Nov 5, 2013
Jason Wincuinas

Google's Eric Schmidt: Think global, act local? Forget the 'local' part

HONG KONG - In town to announce a university partnership Monday morning, the internet giant’s executive chairman emphasized working in the digital era and solving the world’s problems, although an age-old local issue still stalled everyone.

