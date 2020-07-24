AdMaster has released a report based on the sales success and consumer experiences during the 2013 Double-Eleven Festival in China. Nearly two-thirds of consumers were more satisfied with this year's annual shopping spree than in 2012. Logistics services especially exceeded expectations after consumers spent an average of RMB1,600 (about US$260) on clothing, electronics, household appliances and personal care goods. Nearly 20 per cent chose to place orders on brands' official e-stores.