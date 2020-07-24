eleven
Pet 'parents' promote 'pet-ernity' leave policies
A PR-driven campaign out of Australia, by Eleven Sydney on behalf of retailer PetCulture, argues that pet "parents" need leave to care for their "fur babies".
Delightful illusion promotes upcoming Samsung unveiling
VIDEO: 3D forms appear to float and cavort inside a giant LED facade in Seoul, part of a campaign by Eleven and We Are Social.
Matthew McConaughey designs cabin in Aussie wilderness for Wild Turkey
PHOTOS: A cabin more ruggedly handsome than the man himself. Alright, alright, alright.
Twitter unveils new APAC sports streaming deals
From football to table tennis, deals encompass new partnerships and extensions of existing ones.
DATA POINTS: Two-thirds of China consumers satisfied with 'Double-11' day
AdMaster has released a report based on the sales success and consumer experiences during the 2013 Double-Eleven Festival in China. Nearly two-thirds of consumers were more satisfied with this year's annual shopping spree than in 2012. Logistics services especially exceeded expectations after consumers spent an average of RMB1,600 (about US$260) on clothing, electronics, household appliances and personal care goods. Nearly 20 per cent chose to place orders on brands' official e-stores.
From Singles' Day to 'Tianmao Day': how China successfully commercialised another holiday
MAINLAND CHINA - Online retailers on Tmall and Taobao were certainly not feeling lonely on Singles' Day last Sunday, 11 November—said by some to be the loneliest day in the calendar as it is denoted by 1,1,1,1.
