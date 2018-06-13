Search
How can marketers make better Ramadan ads?
Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr marketing in the region are often made up of damaging tropes and lazy narratives. Experts from Virtue and Vice offer suggestions on breaking clichés and evolving culture along the way.
Jun 13, 2018
Festivities, family, fights and forgiveness: 2018 Hari Raya ads
Our pal Ad Nut gets merry reviewing this year's crop of Raya campaigns from Malaysia and Indonesia.
Jun 23, 2017
Ad Nut's Raya-ad review: Brands embrace Ramadan
Ad Nut joins in the festive cheer to take a look at a few Raya campaigns.
May 22, 2017
Panasonic offers Eid cooking tips
Philips Malaysia promotes its all-in-one pressure cooker with a tongue-in-cheek message for the homecoming kids.
