How can marketers make better Ramadan ads?
1 day ago
Surekha Ragavan

Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr marketing in the region are often made up of damaging tropes and lazy narratives. Experts from Virtue and Vice offer suggestions on breaking clichés and evolving culture along the way.

Festivities, family, fights and forgiveness: 2018 Hari Raya ads
Jun 13, 2018
Ad Nut

Our pal Ad Nut gets merry reviewing this year's crop of Raya campaigns from Malaysia and Indonesia.

Ad Nut's Raya-ad review: Brands embrace Ramadan
Jun 23, 2017
Ad Nut

Ad Nut joins in the festive cheer to take a look at a few Raya campaigns.

Panasonic offers Eid cooking tips
May 22, 2017
Ad Nut

Philips Malaysia promotes its all-in-one pressure cooker with a tongue-in-cheek message for the homecoming kids.

