economic development board

Singapore EDB calls far-reaching media pitch
17 hours ago
Matthew Miller

The statutory body issues a call for a partner to handle all aspects of its media duties from a Singapore hub that will direct several key international markets.

Dentsu Aegis Network hosts launch of 'industry transformation map'
Jan 25, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Singapore's Economic Development Board launched an industry transformation map at the new APAC headquarters of Dentsu Aegis Network.

STB, EDB launch unified brand to market Singapore worldwide
Aug 24, 2017
Faaez Samadi

'Passion Made Possible' launches today, with a raft of marketing and branding assets to promote Singapore to visitors and businesses.

Publicis Communications starts 'white-label' innovation effort with Singapore EDB
Feb 22, 2017
Matthew Miller

Agency hopes to move client conversations upstream through technology 'hub' effort centred in Nurun.

Ogilvy announces Singapore EDB partnership
Jan 10, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Three-year grant sees Ogilvy & Mather tasked with advancing Singapore’s marketing services.

Singapore EDB picks Havas, Hakuhodo, Doremus and TSLA
Mar 21, 2016
Gabey Goh

SINGAPORE - After a five-month pitch process, the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) has selected its agency partners for Germany, Japan, North America and Singapore.

