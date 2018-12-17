ecd
MediaMonks hires Joao Flores as ECD in SEA, Korea and Japan
Flores is based in Singapore and his responsibilities are to develop creative partnerships with clients, influence teams across the region with a growth mindset and elevate the standards for creativity in the region.
Weber Shandwick announces new APAC creative leaders
New directors hired in China, Japan and Singapore.
Weber Shandwick hires ECD from Uber
Ali Grayeli joins to lead PR agency’s creative strategy.
Thierry Halbroth ends 10-year chapter with McCann, joins Publicis Hong Kong
HONG KONG - Thierry Halbroth is joining Publicis Worldwide as executive creative director in January 2016 after leaving his post at Commonwealth, McCann’s Bangkok cluster, in September.
Malaysian senior creatives do the agency shuffle
KUALA LUMPUR - Senior Malaysian creatives Tan Chee Keong (known as CK), ECD for BBDO Malaysia, and Vijay Anand, group ECD for TBWA KL, are moving on to new roles within the market.
Creative crosstalk: Five questions for three Greater China ECDs
Campaign Asia-Pacific asks a trio of ECDs from Cheil Hong Kong and OgilvyOne Shanghai some off-the-wall questions, leading to insights into their markets,the importance of achieving cultural relevance and the ingredients of virality.
