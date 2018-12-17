ecd

MediaMonks hires Joao Flores as ECD in SEA, Korea and Japan
20 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Flores is based in Singapore and his responsibilities are to develop creative partnerships with clients, influence teams across the region with a growth mindset and elevate the standards for creativity in the region.

Weber Shandwick announces new APAC creative leaders
Dec 17, 2018
Faaez Samadi

New directors hired in China, Japan and Singapore.

Weber Shandwick hires ECD from Uber
Jul 26, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Ali Grayeli joins to lead PR agency’s creative strategy.

Thierry Halbroth ends 10-year chapter with McCann, joins Publicis Hong Kong
Nov 26, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HONG KONG - Thierry Halbroth is joining Publicis Worldwide as executive creative director in January 2016 after leaving his post at Commonwealth, McCann’s Bangkok cluster, in September.

Malaysian senior creatives do the agency shuffle
Nov 10, 2015
Emily Tan

KUALA LUMPUR - Senior Malaysian creatives Tan Chee Keong (known as CK), ECD for BBDO Malaysia, and Vijay Anand, group ECD for TBWA KL, are moving on to new roles within the market.

Creative crosstalk: Five questions for three Greater China ECDs
Nov 20, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Campaign Asia-Pacific asks a trio of ECDs from Cheil Hong Kong and OgilvyOne Shanghai some off-the-wall questions, leading to insights into their markets,the importance of achieving cultural relevance and the ingredients of virality.

