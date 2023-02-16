earthquake

Earthquake appeal from Campaign Turkey
3 days ago
Ömer Erdem

This is a call for help from the global advertising industry from Campaign in Turkey.

How brands are supporting Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes disaster
Feb 16, 2023
Ewan Larkin

Kraft Heinz, Starbucks and Boeing are among the organizations that have pledged donations.

Mistaken earthquake alert sends Japan into panic mode
Aug 2, 2016
Faaez Samadi

The country’s meteorological agency quickly apologised for the error, but not before many terrified Japanese had shared the message.

Can ad agencies save lives? Possibly
Apr 4, 2016
David Blecken

TOKYO – Tanizawa Seisakusho, a producer of safety helmets, has introduced a line of hard hats that double as household objects in an initiative developed alongside J. Walter Thompson.

Dispatch from Nepal: Appeal for aid and restoration of heritage
May 4, 2015
Ujaya Shakya

Ujaya Shakya, who reports from time to time on marketing trends in Nepal, shares images of damage from the recent earthquake and makes an appeal for help from the international community.

The view from Japan: Land of rising optimism
Jul 17, 2013
Akitoshi Shuto

An improved economy, stronger consumer sentiment and shifts in brand focus mark post-tsunami Japan.

