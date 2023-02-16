earthquake
Earthquake appeal from Campaign Turkey
This is a call for help from the global advertising industry from Campaign in Turkey.
How brands are supporting Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes disaster
Kraft Heinz, Starbucks and Boeing are among the organizations that have pledged donations.
Mistaken earthquake alert sends Japan into panic mode
The country’s meteorological agency quickly apologised for the error, but not before many terrified Japanese had shared the message.
Can ad agencies save lives? Possibly
TOKYO – Tanizawa Seisakusho, a producer of safety helmets, has introduced a line of hard hats that double as household objects in an initiative developed alongside J. Walter Thompson.
Dispatch from Nepal: Appeal for aid and restoration of heritage
Ujaya Shakya, who reports from time to time on marketing trends in Nepal, shares images of damage from the recent earthquake and makes an appeal for help from the international community.
The view from Japan: Land of rising optimism
An improved economy, stronger consumer sentiment and shifts in brand focus mark post-tsunami Japan.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins