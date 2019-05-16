earned

Omnicom launches omniearnedID analytics platform
2 days ago
Aleda Stam

Omnicom launches omniearnedID analytics platform

It’s designed to validate the impact of earned media on brand sales.

CampaignComms announces latest agenda and speakers for 2019 conference
May 16, 2019
Staff

CampaignComms announces latest agenda and speakers for 2019 conference

The industry’s foremost brand builders gather on 12 June to address the lofty opportunities that lie ahead for the PR and communications practitioners.

POE is dead. Long live PPP!
Aug 21, 2015
Triveni Rajagopal

POE is dead. Long live PPP!

The POE (paid, owned, earned) model no longer fits today's reality, according to Unilever digital marketer Triveni Rajagopal, who advocates a PPP (paid, paid, paid) approach.

R/GA's prescription for future agencies: Build business ecosystems
Sep 24, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

R/GA's prescription for future agencies: Build business ecosystems

SPIKES ASIA - Transformation. Change. They’re big words that are hard to fit in the mouth, but it’s something RG/A has tried to digest with an aggressive approach to unlocking opportunities for its clients and itself.

