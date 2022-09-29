dominos pizza

Domino’s serenades jobseekers with football chants
Sep 29, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

Domino’s serenades jobseekers with football chants

Recruitment spot illustrates camaraderie with singing staff.

The man shaping Domino’s offbeat character in Japan
Mar 31, 2017
David Blecken

The man shaping Domino’s offbeat character in Japan

Best practice, consumer profiling and general caution are all out the window.

Domino's reindeer plan 'fails'
Dec 5, 2016
David Blecken

Domino's reindeer plan 'fails'

The pizza chain's stunt has given it a quirky edge and brand exposure that is hard to come by.

Dominos Pizza opens 50th outlet in Malaysia, targets 15 more
Jan 14, 2011
Staff Reporters

Dominos Pizza opens 50th outlet in Malaysia, targets 15 more

IPOH - Domino's Pizza Asia-Pacific Region vice-president Steven Pizziol officially opened the chain’s 50th outlet in Malaysia, as the company plans 15 new stores this year.

