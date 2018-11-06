dominos

Paris Olympics 2024: Brand lessons from Tokyo
1 day ago
Raahil Chopra

Paris Olympics 2024: Brand lessons from Tokyo

What can brands can do in the lead-up to Paris Olympics 2024? And will the successful Indian athletes from the Tokyo edition land more endorsement deals? Experts weigh in

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Nov 6, 2018
Matthew Keegan

'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed

Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.

Lessons from Japan’s most mobile-friendly brands
Jul 31, 2017
David Blecken

Lessons from Japan’s most mobile-friendly brands

Mercari stands out as a brand that understands the mobile experience.

Domino's 'Ennui Monday': Antidote to failed 'Premium Fridays'
Feb 28, 2017
David Blecken

Domino's 'Ennui Monday': Antidote to failed 'Premium Fridays'

The Pizza chain pokes fun at a government initiative many are sceptical of.

Domino's claims it will experiment with reindeer in Hokkaido
Nov 25, 2016
David Blecken

Domino's claims it will experiment with reindeer in Hokkaido

The animals will be used for delivery in frigid conditions, not as a topping.

