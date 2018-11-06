Search
1 day ago
Paris Olympics 2024: Brand lessons from Tokyo
What can brands can do in the lead-up to Paris Olympics 2024? And will the successful Indian athletes from the Tokyo edition land more endorsement deals? Experts weigh in
Nov 6, 2018
'Human-like' voice search a major brand asset — if properly deployed
Have you looked into 'audio logos'? Is your brand optimised for 'rank zero'? Do you know how to avoid a Disney-Google style voice ad firestorm? If not, read on. Voice search is officially here.
Jul 31, 2017
Lessons from Japan’s most mobile-friendly brands
Mercari stands out as a brand that understands the mobile experience.
Feb 28, 2017
Domino's 'Ennui Monday': Antidote to failed 'Premium Fridays'
The Pizza chain pokes fun at a government initiative many are sceptical of.
Nov 25, 2016
Domino's claims it will experiment with reindeer in Hokkaido
The animals will be used for delivery in frigid conditions, not as a topping.
