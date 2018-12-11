disruption
Protect the Engine: VCCP's founder's prediction for the agency model
The ad industry must not let process and structure distract it from looking after the very thing that powers it.
7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019
SAY CAGENCY AGAIN I dare you! I double dare you!
Don’t whine about media disruption, lead it: Bloomberg Media CEO
Justin Smith says taking calculated risks on key innovative projects is why the media giant is having one of its best years to date.
Media Disruption: Where's it coming from?
CMOs and leaders from Google, Alibaba, Oracle and agencies share their take on what's really disrupting the media industry when they drop by the OMD Backstage Pass studio during Campaign360
Controlling disruption: the billion-dollar brand question
The start-up spirit is in high demand, but MNCs face different circumstances and need to look elsewhere for inspiration.
What if your industry simply ceased to exist?
Marketing and communications isn't the only industry changing at a neck-breaking pace. You can't fight the disruption that's underway, and James Thompson argues that you shouldn't.
