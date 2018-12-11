disruption

Protect the Engine: VCCP's founder's prediction for the agency model
1 day ago
Charles Vallance

The ad industry must not let process and structure distract it from looking after the very thing that powers it.

7 marketing buzzwords we want to ban in 2019
Dec 11, 2018
Campaign Asia-Pacific

SAY CAGENCY AGAIN I dare you! I double dare you!

Don’t whine about media disruption, lead it: Bloomberg Media CEO
Sep 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Justin Smith says taking calculated risks on key innovative projects is why the media giant is having one of its best years to date.

What if your industry simply ceased to exist?
Dec 18, 2017
James Thompson

Marketing and communications isn't the only industry changing at a neck-breaking pace. You can't fight the disruption that's underway, and James Thompson argues that you shouldn't.

Add to cart: how to win over consumers in today's world of commerce

Michelle Obama to discuss diversity at Publicis Groupe’s More Than Wishes seminar

Bajaj Auto pulls off a 'stunt font' for Pulsar riders

Coca-Cola kicks off $4 billion global creative and media review

WPP's 'punchy' growth plan: 10,000 extra jobs, one third drop in travel

Our top 10 raveworthy APAC ads of 2020

WPP faces renewed netizen backlash over ageism

The biggest brand fails of 2020

Women to Watch Greater China opens for entries

Move and win roundup: Week of December 14, 2020

