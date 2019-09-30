dentsu jayme syfu

How did we get here? Merlee Jayme discusses why sexual harassment has permeated the ad industry
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Dentsu International's APAC creative leader has been a prominent voice on harassment within the industry for several years. She is “pissed” that it allegedly slipped through the cracks at her own agency. Now she wants to see action.

What goes into glass ceilings, and how to smash them
Sep 30, 2019
Staff Reporters

WATCH: Merlee Cruz-Jayme talks about the biggest component of glass ceilings and the challenges in breaking all types of them.

Outdoor winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 20, 2018
Staff Reporters

Ogilvy Hong Kong and Dentsu Jayme Syfu win Gold in the Outdoor category at Cannes.

10 of the best APAC mental health campaigns (and 1 dud)
Oct 10, 2017
Olivia Parker

In support of World Mental Health Day, we bring you 10 of our favourite campaigns that have helped raise awareness of issues from depression to anxiety—and one lesson in what not to do.

Philippines Smart Communications breaks barriers with LGBT community
Jul 5, 2016
Gabey Goh

Smart Communications' coming-out tale, by Dentsu JaymeSyfu, earns raves.

Breeze Philippines wants moms to #SeeTheGood in dirt
Jun 30, 2016
Gabey Goh

From the Philippines: ‘See The Good’ for Unilever Philippines by Dentsu Jayme Syfu

