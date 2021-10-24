denim

Levi's tries OMD China on for size to handle its media
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

The account was previously held by Dentsu X.

Allen Solly's denim range fits the concept of body positivity
Oct 24, 2021
Campaign India Team

Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy India here

Evisu strives to reverse the wheels of fortune after five years in the red
Sep 6, 2013
Benjamin Li

HONG KONG - Japan's premium denim brand Evisu—named after the Japanese goddess of prosperity—has gone through turbulent times, but 34-year-old chairman & CEO David Pun is determined to reverse the company's fortunes and make it into a global fashion icon.

CASE STUDY: Jay Jays launches colour denim with an interactive look book
Oct 25, 2012
Emily Tan

AUSTRALIA - Visual Jazz Isobar helped Jay Jays turn the energy of 34 colours into an interactive look book as part of an integrated campaign.

Japanese jeans brand Evisu enlists enfant-terrible Edison Chen as first APAC ambassador
Aug 2, 2012
Benjamin Li

ASIA-PACIFIC - Japanese denim brand Evisu has signed up Hong Kong singer and actor Edison Chen（陳冠希), perhaps best known for his role in a 2008 sex scandal, as its first brand ambassador for Asia-Pacific.

Killer Jeans India's ‘What’s your cut’ campaign
Nov 25, 2010
Jane Leung

India’s popular denim brand Killer Jeans has started an edgy campaign titled ‘What’s your cut’ along with creative agency Grey Mumbai.

