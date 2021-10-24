denim
Levi's tries OMD China on for size to handle its media
The account was previously held by Dentsu X.
Allen Solly's denim range fits the concept of body positivity
Watch the film conceptualised by Ogilvy India here
Evisu strives to reverse the wheels of fortune after five years in the red
HONG KONG - Japan's premium denim brand Evisu—named after the Japanese goddess of prosperity—has gone through turbulent times, but 34-year-old chairman & CEO David Pun is determined to reverse the company's fortunes and make it into a global fashion icon.
CASE STUDY: Jay Jays launches colour denim with an interactive look book
AUSTRALIA - Visual Jazz Isobar helped Jay Jays turn the energy of 34 colours into an interactive look book as part of an integrated campaign.
Japanese jeans brand Evisu enlists enfant-terrible Edison Chen as first APAC ambassador
ASIA-PACIFIC - Japanese denim brand Evisu has signed up Hong Kong singer and actor Edison Chen（陳冠希), perhaps best known for his role in a 2008 sex scandal, as its first brand ambassador for Asia-Pacific.
Killer Jeans India's ‘What’s your cut’ campaign
India’s popular denim brand Killer Jeans has started an edgy campaign titled ‘What’s your cut’ along with creative agency Grey Mumbai.
