Search
deepavali
Oct 28, 2019
Ad Nut's Deepavali/Diwali commercial film festival
With a huge assist from the ad nuts at Campaign India, Ad Nut presents a collection of this year's commercial films for the festival of lights.
Oct 18, 2017
Happy Diwali: Ad Nut's roundup of festive ads
As Hindus celebrate Diwali on Wednesday and Thursday, our ad-obsessed pal Ad Nut takes a look at ads from Petronas, Lenovo, Flipkart, Malaysia Airlines, Foodpanda and more.
Oct 7, 2011
DiGi shares the light for Deepavali
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian telco DiGi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd has produced a song, entitled ‘Oli Peruvom’ or ‘Share the light’, to coincide with the upcoming Deepavali to encourage subscribers to do their bit in contributing to the education of underprivileged children.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins