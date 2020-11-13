Advertising The Work
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020

Deepavali season is upon us, and select markets in the region are abuzz with exciting creative work. We take a look at some of our favourites this year.

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020

Petronas (Malaysia)

No Diwali is complete without murukku, and this ad is proof of that while exploring underlying themes of single parenthood and sibling rivalry. It begins with an animated version of murukku-related apparatus such as the mould and ready-made murukku flour dancing and singing with much glee, only to begin arguing about whose role is more important.

The scene morphs into real life where four siblings are seen arguing while making murukku before their father saunters into the kitchen with a wise warning. The film is beautifully produced by Ensemble Worldwide; the same agency—under the supervision of ECD Didi Pirinyuang—that produced Petronas' superb eraser battle ad for Merdeka Day.
 

Vivo (India)

The film shows a child upset as his father forgot to get him his Diwali gift. The father himself is under pressure at work because of the challenging working conditions caused by the pandemic. The child's friends come together surprise him and cheer him up by undertaking cute, innocent acts.
 

RHB Bank (Malaysia)

For their 2020 Deepavali film, RHB Bank and FCB Malaysia found an uplifting real-life story—and a great parable—in Vikey (Vikneswaran Allagu) a well-known magician. Titled 'Light in a time of darkness' the film shows how Vikey had to shift gears when the pandemic made his former career disappear (at least for a while). To continue supporting his family, he finds a way to use his magic skills to sell, of all things, durian.
 

JK Super Cement (India)

Not everyone is so lucky to be with loved ones this Diwali. This serves as a tribute to doctors and other medical frontliners for their sacrifices of isolating from family during the pandemic. Specifically in this story, a doctor is heartbroken that she can only manage communicating with her young daughter virtually during the holiday.
 

Taylor's University (Malaysia)

The story of this tale centers around Curious Kumar, a young boy who questions signs of systemic racism in Malaysia—home rental signs that say 'No Indians' or national ads that rarely feature Malaysian-Indians. His parents don't quite have answers for him, and eventually ask him to 'stop asking so many questions'.

While the ending is slightly marred by bloated writing delivered by Kumar's sister, it's quite something to have an ad touching on racial inequities during a time where so many brands choose to only display harmony and togetherness.
 

iD Fresh Foods

iD Fresh Food's film applauds the dedication, commitment and courage of healthcare workers. The film shows a doctor, who has not visited home since the last two weeks, on a video call with her family. The family assures her that they have been cooking at home thanks to iD's range of products. If the product placement is a little over the top, the sentiment is in the right place.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

1 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

6 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

7 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

8 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

9 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

10 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Related Articles

A magician learns new tricks in RHB Bank's Deepavali film
Advertising
Oct 28, 2020
Ad Nut

A magician learns new tricks in RHB Bank's ...

Ad Nut's Deepavali/Diwali commercial film festival
Advertising
Oct 28, 2019
Ad Nut

Ad Nut's Deepavali/Diwali commercial film festival

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green

Advertising and logic
Analysis
Oct 12, 2020
Bob Hoffman

Advertising and logic

Just Published

These objects may have friendly faces, but they're not your friends
Advertising
14 hours ago
Ad Nut

These objects may have friendly faces, but they're ...

Seemingly innocent inanimate objects may be out to get you, according to a fun new campaign for AMI Insurance by Colenso BBDO.

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase in revenue, profits up 34%
Digital
14 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Amid regulatory cloud, Tencent posts 29% increase ...

Games and social media drive growth for the Chinese tech behemoth as it profits from post-pandemic spending.

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green

INSPIRATION STATION: Away from the sound and air pollution that blights this festival, Gramart Project’s innovations in India are an eco-friendly way of sparking celebration.

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a strategy career at an ad agency
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a ...

Not every planner at an ad agency starts out as a strategist. Many switch over from handling accounts, like McCann Worldgroup's Earl Javier. Now he's sharing tips to make the transition easier for others.