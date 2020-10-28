A magician learns new tricks in RHB Bank's Deepavali film

For their 2020 Deepavali film, RHB Bank and FCB Malaysia found an uplifting story—and a great parable—in Vikey (Vikneswaran Allagu) a well-known magician. Titled 'Light in a time of darkness' the film shows how Vikey had to shift gears when the pandemic made his former career disappear (at least for a while). To continue supporting his family, he finds a way to use his magic skills to sell, of all things, durian.

The film has received a strongly positive reception since its release on October 19, with nearly 3 million views on YouTube.

Behind-the-scenes photos: (L) Vikey and family with the actors who portray them and (R) Vikey (far right) instructing actor counterpart Kartik.

