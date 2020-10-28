A magician learns new tricks in RHB Bank's Deepavali film

For their 2020 Deepavali film, RHB Bank and FCB Malaysia found an uplifting story—and a great parable—in Vikey (Vikneswaran Allagu) a well-known magician. Titled 'Light in a time of darkness' the film shows how Vikey had to shift gears when the pandemic made his former career disappear (at least for a while). To continue supporting his family, he finds a way to use his magic skills to sell, of all things, durian.
The film has received a strongly positive reception since its release on October 19, with nearly 3 million views on YouTube.
CREDITS
Client: RHB Bank
Group Chief Marketing Officer: Abdul Sani Abdul Murad
Head, Group Brand Communications: Tunku Hazli Bin Tunku Tolha
Manager, Group Brand Communications: Anwar Amin
Agency: FCB Kuala Lumpur
Co-owner & Chief Executive Officer: Shaun Tay
Co-owner & Chief Creative Officer: Ong Shi Ping
Creative Director: Tjer
Creative Group Heads: James Voon, Jonathan Chan
Copywriters: Izham Fazely, Megan Ong
Head of Account Management: Sharon Rodrigues
Account Executives: Alexis Au-Yong, Tim Lee
Producer: Kenny Ng
Production House: Love Child Film and TV
Film Director: Prem Anand Pillai
Producer: Maslin Roslan
Post house: Sotong Potong
Offline Editor: Izmal Che Ahmad
Online Artists: Raffiq Omar, Coady Hoe
Colorist: Haren Chen
Music, Sound Design & Composer: GT Records
Executive Producer: Ram Nabil Chia
Producer: Munirah Razali
Sound Engineers: Christopher Grzybowski & Yew Tuck Seng
