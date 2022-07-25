Search
deal
Jul 25, 2022
Twitter’s ad revenue slows as Musk deal hangs in the balance
Advertiser appetite dampened in Q2 as macroeconomic challenges met uncertainty over Elon Musk’s deal to purchase the social media company.
Mar 13, 2018
Qantas and STB sign $5 million marketing tie-up
Deal will see STB and Qantas jointly promote Singapore as a travel destination.
Nov 23, 2017
Mindshare unveils new blockchain partnership
Media agency piloting new programme in Singapore with local blockchain outfit.
Sep 19, 2017
McKinsey & Co acquires Malaysia's VLT Labs
Purchase is the consultancy’s first digital acquisition in Southeast Asia.
May 30, 2017
Snap Inc partners with Integral Ad Science over brand safety
IAS brought in to review Snap’s protocols to mitigate brand risk.
May 30, 2017
Postr announces tie-up with Hutchison 3 Indonesia
Ad tech company launches new lock-screen app with third-largest local telco.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins