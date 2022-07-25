deal

Twitter’s ad revenue slows as Musk deal hangs in the balance
Jul 25, 2022
Jessica Heygate

Twitter’s ad revenue slows as Musk deal hangs in the balance

Advertiser appetite dampened in Q2 as macroeconomic challenges met uncertainty over Elon Musk’s deal to purchase the social media company.

Qantas and STB sign $5 million marketing tie-up
Mar 13, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Qantas and STB sign $5 million marketing tie-up

Deal will see STB and Qantas jointly promote Singapore as a travel destination.

Mindshare unveils new blockchain partnership
Nov 23, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Mindshare unveils new blockchain partnership

Media agency piloting new programme in Singapore with local blockchain outfit.

McKinsey & Co acquires Malaysia's VLT Labs
Sep 19, 2017
Faaez Samadi

McKinsey & Co acquires Malaysia's VLT Labs

Purchase is the consultancy’s first digital acquisition in Southeast Asia.

Snap Inc partners with Integral Ad Science over brand safety
May 30, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Snap Inc partners with Integral Ad Science over brand safety

IAS brought in to review Snap’s protocols to mitigate brand risk.

Postr announces tie-up with Hutchison 3 Indonesia
May 30, 2017
Faaez Samadi

Postr announces tie-up with Hutchison 3 Indonesia

Ad tech company launches new lock-screen app with third-largest local telco.

