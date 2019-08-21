ddb worldwide

Alex Lubar named global CEO at DDB Worldwide
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

Alex Lubar named global CEO at DDB Worldwide

EXCLUSIVE: Former CEO and 38-year DDB vet Marty O’Halloran will step into chairman role.

DDB's Wendy Clark in conversation with Campaign India
Aug 21, 2019
Prasad Sangameshwaran

DDB's Wendy Clark in conversation with Campaign India

DDB's global CEO: "I know what it feels like to be passed over for an opportunity."

Photos: DDB Worldwide launches Equator satellite office at Temasek Polytechnic
Nov 1, 2016
Gabey Goh

Photos: DDB Worldwide launches Equator satellite office at Temasek Polytechnic

New satellite office of DDB’s Equator to groom the next generation of creative technologists in Singapore.

Advertising's obsession with science misguided: Keith Reinhard
Apr 5, 2013
Sophie Chen

Advertising's obsession with science misguided: Keith Reinhard

SHANGHAI - On a visit to China, Keith Reinhard, chairman emeritus of DDB Worldwide, shared some of his views on today's advertising industry in an interview with Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Create relevance not awareness: Kassaei
Sep 18, 2012
Racheal Lee

Create relevance not awareness: Kassaei

ASIA-PACIFIC - Agencies must focus on finding and/or creating relevant truth and delivering it in a fresh way, Amir Kassaei, chief creative officer at DDB Worldwide, said in his jury president's address at Spikes Asia this morning.

DMB partners M2M Interface for Nava+, after split from DDB
Oct 27, 2011
Racheal Lee

DMB partners M2M Interface for Nava+, after split from DDB

JAKARTA - Daya Maha Berkarya (DMB), together with Advis, Brainstorm and M2M Interface, has formed a partnership under the NAVA+ Group of brands, with new focus on brand experience.

