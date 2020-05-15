david beckham
David Beckham finds escape in global Maserati campaign by Droga5
This is the debut work for the car brand by Droga5 London.
Bending it like Beckham and living healthier, better, longer lives
Insurer AIA brings iconic footballer David Beckham and club Tottenham Hotspurs together in a purpose-driven campaign that will give them—and us—answers to nagging wellness questions.
The age of synthetic content raises the trust bar yet again
David Beckham's 'Malaria No More' campaign has raised fresh concerns around synthetic content. How can brands navigate this landscape?
Did you know David Beckham speaks nine languages?
Actually, he doesn't. But 'deepfake' voice tech makes it look like he does in this anti-malaria campaign by R/GA London.
Plainly powerful? AIA debuts a straightforward brand promise (and a new video with David Beckham)
From ''The real life company' to 'Healthier, longer, better lives'.
David Beckham's Portuguese egg tart quest takes him back to Venetian Macao
Long-time Sands Resorts Macao brand ambassador David Beckham stars in a micro movie 'That's the Taste' with several Chinese and Hong Kong actors.
