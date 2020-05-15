david beckham

David Beckham finds escape in global Maserati campaign by Droga5
1 day ago
Brittaney Kiefer

This is the debut work for the car brand by Droga5 London.

Bending it like Beckham and living healthier, better, longer lives
May 15, 2020
Ad Nut

Insurer AIA brings iconic footballer David Beckham and club Tottenham Hotspurs together in a purpose-driven campaign that will give them—and us—answers to nagging wellness questions.

The age of synthetic content raises the trust bar yet again
Apr 16, 2019
Rafe Blandford

David Beckham's 'Malaria No More' campaign has raised fresh concerns around synthetic content. How can brands navigate this landscape?

Did you know David Beckham speaks nine languages?
Apr 9, 2019
Omar Oakes

Actually, he doesn't. But 'deepfake' voice tech makes it look like he does in this anti-malaria campaign by R/GA London.

Plainly powerful? AIA debuts a straightforward brand promise (and a new video with David Beckham)
Sep 24, 2018
Matthew Miller

From ''The real life company' to 'Healthier, longer, better lives'.

David Beckham's Portuguese egg tart quest takes him back to Venetian Macao
Jul 20, 2018
Ad Nut

Long-time Sands Resorts Macao brand ambassador David Beckham stars in a micro movie 'That's the Taste' with several Chinese and Hong Kong actors.

