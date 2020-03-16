david
Burger King puts 'For Rent' signs to work in new campaign
The 'Best neighbor' campaign trolls competitors by placing jab-filled 'for rent' signs in vacant properties next to their restaurants.
David Mayo moves to Verita Healthcare
Mayo leaves GetCraft for new medical tech role.
Report alleges gaps in agency-advertiser media contracts
An analysis of 121 audits in the Asia-Pacific region reveals significant agency-advertiser risks.
We don’t want to be the Eiffel Tower of Singapore: Marina Bay Sands
Maunik Thacker, senior vice president of marketing at Marina Bay Sands, talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about marketing a city icon.
David Beckham kicks off regional campaign for Marina Bay Sands
SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Sands has unveiled a regional advertising campaign starring global sporting icon David Beckham.
Havas Worldwide Japan hires David Morgan as ECD
TOKYO - David Morgan (pictured) has joined Havas Worldwide Japan as executive creative director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins