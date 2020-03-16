david

Burger King puts 'For Rent' signs to work in new campaign
Mar 16, 2020
Michael Heusner

The 'Best neighbor' campaign trolls competitors by placing jab-filled 'for rent' signs in vacant properties next to their restaurants.

David Mayo moves to Verita Healthcare
Sep 5, 2019
Staff Reporters

Mayo leaves GetCraft for new medical tech role.

Report alleges gaps in agency-advertiser media contracts
Nov 9, 2016
Byravee Iyer

An analysis of 121 audits in the Asia-Pacific region reveals significant agency-advertiser risks.

We don’t want to be the Eiffel Tower of Singapore: Marina Bay Sands
Jul 8, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Maunik Thacker, senior vice president of marketing at Marina Bay Sands, talks to Campaign Asia-Pacific about marketing a city icon.

David Beckham kicks off regional campaign for Marina Bay Sands
Mar 13, 2015
Nikki Wicks

SINGAPORE - Marina Bay Sands has unveiled a regional advertising campaign starring global sporting icon David Beckham.

Havas Worldwide Japan hires David Morgan as ECD
Sep 12, 2014
Adrian Peter Tse

TOKYO - David Morgan (pictured) has joined Havas Worldwide Japan as executive creative director.

