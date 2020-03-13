daimler

OMD and Wavemaker split Daimler's media business in China
Mar 13, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

OMD and Wavemaker split Daimler's media business in China

OMD wins Daimler's locally-produced auto business while Wavemaker retains the foreign import business.

Omnicom Media Group wins $600M global Daimler media account
Oct 24, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Omnicom Media Group wins $600M global Daimler media account

'It's a blow to the Publicis One schtick—but for GroupM it's an actual loss.'

Daimler appoints Publicis for global Mercedes-Benz brief
Feb 14, 2018
Alex Brownsell

Daimler appoints Publicis for global Mercedes-Benz brief

US and China not included in the account, which covers 37 international territories, many of which were previously handled by BBDO.

How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers
Aug 2, 2017
Rick Boost

How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers

Campaign hit the road during the automaker's recent Ultra Singapore sponsorship activation, with questions about marketing to aspirational millennials.

Teh Siew Yee and Ann Lim join MEC Singapore in senior roles
Aug 18, 2010
Benjamin Li

Teh Siew Yee and Ann Lim join MEC Singapore in senior roles

SINGAPORE - MEC Singapore has appointed Ann Lim as regional director for MEC Global Solutions and Teh Siew Yee as analytics director for MEC Interaction.

