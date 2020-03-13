daimler
OMD and Wavemaker split Daimler's media business in China
OMD wins Daimler's locally-produced auto business while Wavemaker retains the foreign import business.
Omnicom Media Group wins $600M global Daimler media account
'It's a blow to the Publicis One schtick—but for GroupM it's an actual loss.'
Daimler appoints Publicis for global Mercedes-Benz brief
US and China not included in the account, which covers 37 international territories, many of which were previously handled by BBDO.
How Mercedes-Benz is steering toward younger buyers
Campaign hit the road during the automaker's recent Ultra Singapore sponsorship activation, with questions about marketing to aspirational millennials.
Teh Siew Yee and Ann Lim join MEC Singapore in senior roles
SINGAPORE - MEC Singapore has appointed Ann Lim as regional director for MEC Global Solutions and Teh Siew Yee as analytics director for MEC Interaction.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins