customer service

Why poor service will destroy your luxury brand
16 hours ago
Daniel Langer

Why poor service will destroy your luxury brand

Many luxury brands have struggled to fill their stores due to poor service. But this issue isn’t just unprofitable; it also destroys brand equity.

Teaching clueless chatbots the art of conversation
Oct 6, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Teaching clueless chatbots the art of conversation

The gap between human expectations of chatbots and their actual capabilities means this field has a lot of development still to come.

Can Japan’s renowned customer service be recreated online?
Sep 22, 2016
Colten Nahrebeski

Can Japan’s renowned customer service be recreated online?

Can brands find a happy medium between the traditional idea of 'omotenashi' and the quick, efficient shopping a younger generation demands?

Designit MD sees opportunity to simplify Japanese service
Sep 2, 2016
David Blecken

Designit MD sees opportunity to simplify Japanese service

Phillip Rubel, who recently entered the design world after a long stint in advertising, compares the two industries and outlines how brands can use design to achieve distinction.

Humanity, not technology, the key to service excellence: Don Peppers
Jun 8, 2015
Emily Tan

Humanity, not technology, the key to service excellence: Don Peppers

HONG KONG - The more a company can automate services and minimise call-ins, the more critical its customer-service staff becomes. And because of this irony, according to author and consultant Don Peppers, companies must be willing to invest even more money and trust in customer-service staff.

Customer care steps into the limelight
Mar 5, 2015
Emily Tan

Customer care steps into the limelight

Once almost a back-office function, customer service is now the front-line in building the desired customer experience.

