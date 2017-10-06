customer service
Why poor service will destroy your luxury brand
Many luxury brands have struggled to fill their stores due to poor service. But this issue isn’t just unprofitable; it also destroys brand equity.
Teaching clueless chatbots the art of conversation
The gap between human expectations of chatbots and their actual capabilities means this field has a lot of development still to come.
Can Japan’s renowned customer service be recreated online?
Can brands find a happy medium between the traditional idea of 'omotenashi' and the quick, efficient shopping a younger generation demands?
Designit MD sees opportunity to simplify Japanese service
Phillip Rubel, who recently entered the design world after a long stint in advertising, compares the two industries and outlines how brands can use design to achieve distinction.
Humanity, not technology, the key to service excellence: Don Peppers
HONG KONG - The more a company can automate services and minimise call-ins, the more critical its customer-service staff becomes. And because of this irony, according to author and consultant Don Peppers, companies must be willing to invest even more money and trust in customer-service staff.
Customer care steps into the limelight
Once almost a back-office function, customer service is now the front-line in building the desired customer experience.
