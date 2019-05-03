criteo
Why adtech company Criteo is buying a Super Bowl ad
The spot imagines the open web’s future with utopian—and dystopian—possibilities.
Marketing for Ramadan? Put your money in mobile, research says
TOP OF THE CHARTS: 2018 data from Criteo gives marketers some hints on how to get the most out of Ramadan budgets.
Criteo announces partnership with Tugo and airlines on Vietnam travel
Criteo will provide retargeting to help Tugo reach customer to offer Vietnam tours with flights from Vietnam Airlines, Air China, Singapore Airlines, Brunei Airlines and Qatar Airways.
Criteo boosts tech capabilities with $23 million AI lab
Criteo has placed a three-year bet on a team of researchers and engineers to ensure the data collection and usage practices of Asia-Pacific conform to the highest ethical and privacy standards.
Observing Ramadan in the digital age
Performance marketing during Ramadan is all about timing and going big on mobile in mobile-first Muslim nations such as Indonesia.
Create your own payments system to truly own the customer journey: Criteo
During a keynote at Seamless Asia 2018, the GM of Criteo implored marketers to own the entire journey of the customer and the data it generates, while investing in high-level tech and software that drives efficiency and planning.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins