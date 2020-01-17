cristiano ronaldo
Douyin scores for football leagues
Find out which clubs, leagues and players win the hearts of Chinese fans, and via what media channels, according to Mailman Group's annual Red Card report.
'Playing catch up leads to innovations': La Liga India head
In a chat with Campaign India, La Liga's India head talks about how the league is looking to interact with the Asian football fan, early kick-off times, Cristiano Ronaldo, Facebook and more.
ESPN, TCL inspire with latest SEA football story
The third instalment of the ‘Inspiring Bonding Moments’ series covers Indonesia, the tsunami, and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Cristiano Ronaldo blows away spectators, competitors in Nike spot by W+K
Football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo creates havoc due to his speed wearing a new pair of Nike cleats in a TVC created by W+K Portland and Tokyo.
Clear to fansource Ronaldo's new hairdo in global first
GLOBAL - A new Facebook campaign and app for Unilever’s Clear shampoo will see fans in the virtual world choose the new hairstyle that Cristiano Ronaldo will adopt in the real world.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins