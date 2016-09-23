creative effectiveness

Channeling pandemic headwinds into effective marketing tailwinds
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: CMOs and marketing consultants say the pandemic has brought much needed agility, experimentation and digital thinking to the creative process.

Spikes Asia: Final shortlists and network tally
Sep 23, 2016
Staff Reporters

Here are the final shortlists from Spikes Asia. The winners will be announced tonight.

Cannes 2016: Only Bronze and Silver Creative Effectiveness Lions for Asia
Jun 22, 2016
Emily Tan

Creative Effectiveness Grand Prix goes to Adam & Eve DDB London for its John Lewis Christmas campaign 'Monty's Christmas'.

The emperor is wearing no clothes
Mar 10, 2015
Jon Steel

In the first of a series exploring creative effectiveness, Jon Steel likens the focus on shares, hashtags, 'likes' and social buzz in modern effectiveness case studies to The Emperor's New Clothes and urges the industry to wear something a little more substantial to truly meet its clients' needs.

ROI: Still no measure for creative effectiveness
May 8, 2014
Kim Benjamin

Without a robust model for assessing work, clients are not satisfied they can trust agencies to deliver performance-driven results.

Cannes adds Creative Effectiveness category for 2011
Oct 29, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL - Cannes Lions has announced the addition of the Creative Effectiveness Lions in 2011. Next year's festival takes place on Saturday 25 July.

