consumer electronics
Tech and auto giants a source of unshakeable pride for South Koreans
Perhaps more than in most countries, the strongest local brands in South Korea are seen to represent national spirit and the nation’s capacity for future innovation.
All over the (electronics) shop, Samsung garners allegiance
As the top brand in three sub-categories and second place in three more, Samsung's dominance in consumer-electronics remains impervious to challenge.
Samsung, Zozo and the perils of over-promising
After high-profile failures, the established electronics giant and the upstart that planned to revolutionise clothes shopping face very different futures.
Lenovo the most well-known Chinese brand overseas: BrandZ
Consumer-electronics brands dominate BrandZ's Top 30 Chinese Global Brand Builders list, but internet-driven brands are closing the awareness gap against overseas competitors.
Media Markt’s new China webshop gives consumers upper hand in a price war
SHANGHAI - European consumer electronics retailer Media Markt has partnered with Momentum to launch its first online store in China via an integrated campaign called ‘I hit my own discount’.
LG clarifies digital arrangements following AOR claim
GLOBAL - LG has clarified its digital arrangements after one agency asserted that it had been chosen as the group's agency-of-record.
