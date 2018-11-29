consolidation

In a rough 2020, incumbents and upstarts took divergent M&A paths
1 day ago
Rahul Sachitanand

YEAR IN REVIEW: As the pandemic crippled adspend, older networks preserved cash, while newer operators made opportunistic deals.

Starcom chief: “Nobody wants to work with a cloud over their head”
Nov 29, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Starcom’s global head John Sheehy speaks to Campaign about the media-transparency probe, consolidation, proving value and more.

DDB Taiwan agency head resigns, office to consolidate with BBDO
May 29, 2014
Benjamin Li

TAIPEI - Roy Soetanto, president and managing director at DDB Group Taiwan, who has been with the company since 2008, resigned recently and plans to relocate to the US. DDB Group Taiwan’s operations and some servicing will combine with the local BBDO office.

Major hygiene company SCA consolidates with ZenithOptimedia, BBDO and Publicis
Aug 7, 2013
Emily Tan

GLOBAL - Hygiene company SCA has consolidated its global agency accounts with ZenithOptimedia, BBDO and Publicis starting 1 September.

DMG beats out Raynet Ogilvy for Xi'an-Janssen Pharmaceuticals
May 30, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

BEIJING - DMG Media has won the consolidated business of Xi'an-Janssen Pharmaceuticals following a lengthy and process-driven pitch against Raynet Ogilvy, which concluded last week.

[UPDATED] Kimberly-Clark consolidates North and South Asia operations
Feb 22, 2012
Emily Tan

HONG KONG - Kimberly Clark Corporation has consolidated its North and South Asia regions into a single Asia-Pacific model to simplify its business and better focus its resources on key priorities.

