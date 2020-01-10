cmo council

CMO Council identifies 20 brands entering 2020 bruised and embattled
Jan 10, 2020
Elaine Underwood

CMO Council identifies 20 brands entering 2020 bruised and embattled

Juul, Snapchat, Boeing and Sears are just a few making the group's dishonor roll.

Brands don't understand value of customer loyalty: Study
Oct 22, 2019
Michael Heusner

Brands don't understand value of customer loyalty: Study

Far too often, loyalty is a tactic to drive relationships instead of being the foundation of the relationship itself."

CMOs: Our bad emails fail with existing customers
May 16, 2018
Simon Gwynn

CMOs: Our bad emails fail with existing customers

Only 13% of CMOs in a CMO Council study said they were realising the revenue potential of existing consumers.

Empathy and ethics: The most crucial buzzwords for CMOs
Mar 22, 2018
Staff Reporters

Empathy and ethics: The most crucial buzzwords for CMOs

At the end of the marketing value chain today stands an 'increasingly pissed off' customer, and it's up to CMOs to learn where 'the line of "no"' is, according to CMO Council's Liz Miller.

APAC CMOs remain insecure about making business case for digital
May 7, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

APAC CMOs remain insecure about making business case for digital

ASIA-PACIFIC - According to new research from the CMO Council, marketers are finding it hard to build a business case for digital marketing, and only 7 per cent see data as a clear competitive advantage.

APAC digital directions and challenges in 2015
May 7, 2015
Adrian Peter Tse

APAC digital directions and challenges in 2015

Infographics from CMO Council capture the sentiments of marketers regarding digital marketing in 2015. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for more on this research.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia