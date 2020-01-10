cmo council
CMO Council identifies 20 brands entering 2020 bruised and embattled
Juul, Snapchat, Boeing and Sears are just a few making the group's dishonor roll.
Brands don't understand value of customer loyalty: Study
Far too often, loyalty is a tactic to drive relationships instead of being the foundation of the relationship itself."
CMOs: Our bad emails fail with existing customers
Only 13% of CMOs in a CMO Council study said they were realising the revenue potential of existing consumers.
Empathy and ethics: The most crucial buzzwords for CMOs
At the end of the marketing value chain today stands an 'increasingly pissed off' customer, and it's up to CMOs to learn where 'the line of "no"' is, according to CMO Council's Liz Miller.
APAC CMOs remain insecure about making business case for digital
ASIA-PACIFIC - According to new research from the CMO Council, marketers are finding it hard to build a business case for digital marketing, and only 7 per cent see data as a clear competitive advantage.
APAC digital directions and challenges in 2015
Infographics from CMO Council capture the sentiments of marketers regarding digital marketing in 2015. Please see the related-article link at the bottom of the page for more on this research.
