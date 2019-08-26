cinema

A cinematic comeback
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Q4 GLOBAL FORECAST: Cinema was one of the hardest-hit media channels during the height of the pandemic. Is it poised for a return to glory, or will the changes wrought by Covid be permanent?

Cinema predicted to outpace global ad market
Aug 26, 2019
Daniel Farey-Jones

China accounts for 47% of global cinema adspend.

China to overtake US box office next year: PwC Outlook 2016
Jun 22, 2016
Emily Tan

Even as digital advertising and content rises, live events are going nowhere, finds PwC's Global Entertainment and Media report 2016 – 2020.

Blockbusters reborn: the big screen is back
Mar 6, 2015
Nikki Wicks

As cinema audiences grow across Asia, advertisers are returning to the big screen and finding new ways to engage the masses.

G2 Seoul appointed by CGV theatres in Korea
Apr 1, 2010
Kate Nicholson

SEOUL - G2 Seoul has been appointed to the CGV theatres account and is tasked with handling overall visual communications for the brand nation-wide.

Live Issue... Cinema could offer a better picture for brands
Jan 15, 2010
Kenny Lim

Cinema's ability to deliver a captive audience that can be targeted according to specific demographics and mindsets should make it an attractive proposition to advertisers.

