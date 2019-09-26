Cigna, a US insurance company that is celebrating its 80th anniversary in Hong Kong this year, sponsored a drama production by local theatre company Fung Lau Theatre Group on 7 November, ahead of the World Diabetic Day on 14 December. Staged at the Hong Kong Convention Centre, the drama told the real-life story of a long-suffering diabetic patient to raise public awareness about prevention of the illness and the well-being of diabetic patients.