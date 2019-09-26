cigna
This is your body under stress
THE WORK: 'See stress differently' for Cigna International Markets by McCann Worldgroup Hong Kong.
Cigna enlists local and legendary rugby players for Sevens campaign
The insurance provider activates its Hong Kong Sevens sponsorship with help from national team members Salom Yiu Kam-shing and Chong Ka-yan, as well as All Blacks great Sir John Kirwan.
Cigna goes digital for latest expat campaign
Consumers now expect digestible, mobile-friendly service in what is traditionally seen as a complicated industry, and the insurer aims to please with its first digital-only campaign.
Cigna sponsors theatre production in support of diabetes prevention in Hong Kong
Cigna, a US insurance company that is celebrating its 80th anniversary in Hong Kong this year, sponsored a drama production by local theatre company Fung Lau Theatre Group on 7 November, ahead of the World Diabetic Day on 14 December. Staged at the Hong Kong Convention Centre, the drama told the real-life story of a long-suffering diabetic patient to raise public awareness about prevention of the illness and the well-being of diabetic patients.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins