chinese tourists
Best strategies for marketing to China’s digital-savvy travellers
As China’s outbound tourism continues to rise, travel marketers across Asia tell us how they are keeping pace and devising new strategies to attract China's digital-savvy and outwardly mobile younger generations.
Hong Kong jewellery giant looks to Japan to offset losses at home
Chow Tai Fook, the largest jewellery retailer in Hong Kong, is shifting its focus to Japan as the number of visitors from mainland China plummets at home.
What the 'cultural Asian tourist' means for brands in Japan
Contributing to the positive experience of inbound tourists to Japan will be key for brands as visitor motivations shift from shopping to culture.
Whitepaper points to two tiers of Chinese visitors to Japan
TOKYO - Chinese tourists account for the lion’s share of travel to Japan, and while they still flock to buy everything from luxury bags to toilet seats, tastes are evolving and interest in culture is growing, according to a whitepaper published by Dentsu and 6Estates.
