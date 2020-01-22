chat

Indonesian and Thai consumers most chatty about brands online: Nielsen
Jan 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

They are leading the way moving interactions from offline conversations to social media interactions and brand endorsements

Suiting the messenger
Oct 9, 2018
Markus Malti

With mobile messaging apps only getting bigger, advertisers should begin testing now, before facing a highly saturated channel.

How Korean Snapchat clone Snow has thrived in China
Sep 8, 2016
Sam Gaskin

The app, which has 20 million downloads in China, has a sense of humour that's suited to Asian sensibilities. Sam Gaskin of Flamingo Shanghai explains.

If a bot hasn't chatted you up yet, one will soon
Jul 14, 2016
Veronica Marquez

Tay.ai was a jerk, but future chatbots could make decent helpers and serve brands' needs as well.

WeChat still lags Weibo for brand recall, not a good marketing tool—yet
Apr 9, 2014
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

SHANGHAI - While WeChat has gained exposure for its fast penetration in China and beyond, it is still yet to be truly entrenched as a dominant digital marketing tool, according to studies from marketing consultancy R3 and research advisory firm Forrester.

Google launches Gmail phone calling system to rival Skype
Aug 30, 2010
Staff Reporters

GLOBAL – Google has announced it has added a new Gmail feature that lets users call people on their phones from a Gmail account. US and Canada are free with Asia-Pacific calls costing on average US$0.02 per minute.

