chat
Indonesian and Thai consumers most chatty about brands online: Nielsen
They are leading the way moving interactions from offline conversations to social media interactions and brand endorsements
Suiting the messenger
With mobile messaging apps only getting bigger, advertisers should begin testing now, before facing a highly saturated channel.
How Korean Snapchat clone Snow has thrived in China
The app, which has 20 million downloads in China, has a sense of humour that's suited to Asian sensibilities. Sam Gaskin of Flamingo Shanghai explains.
If a bot hasn't chatted you up yet, one will soon
Tay.ai was a jerk, but future chatbots could make decent helpers and serve brands' needs as well.
WeChat still lags Weibo for brand recall, not a good marketing tool—yet
SHANGHAI - While WeChat has gained exposure for its fast penetration in China and beyond, it is still yet to be truly entrenched as a dominant digital marketing tool, according to studies from marketing consultancy R3 and research advisory firm Forrester.
Google launches Gmail phone calling system to rival Skype
GLOBAL – Google has announced it has added a new Gmail feature that lets users call people on their phones from a Gmail account. US and Canada are free with Asia-Pacific calls costing on average US$0.02 per minute.
