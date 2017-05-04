Sam Gaskin

China’s one-child policy and the demographic headache it left behind
Analysis
May 4, 2017
As China enters unexplored demographic territory, some entrenched cultural ideas will surely have to go.

How Korean Snapchat clone Snow has thrived in China
Analysis
Sep 8, 2016
The app, which has 20 million downloads in China, has a sense of humour that's suited to Asian sensibilities. Sam Gaskin of Flamingo Shanghai explains.

Is your brand ready for Echo and DingDong?
Digital
Jul 21, 2016
A growing portion of search queries go through voice-activated home devices, which means brands should start optimising for voice search, writes Flamingo's Sam Gaskin.

Papi Jiang: A cautionary tale
Digital
Jun 16, 2016
The rise and fall of China's Jiang Yilei, known to her 12 million Weibo followers as Papi Jiang, has a lesson for brands.

The cultural insight behind SK-II's viral 'leftover women' ad
Marketing
May 19, 2016
When state rhetoric makes large groups of people feel like outcasts, brands have an opportunity, writes Flamingo's Sam Gaskin.

Marie Kondo’s brand of animism sparks genocide for cute commodities
Marketing
Mar 24, 2016
Sam Gaskin of Flamingo Shanghai explores the brand implications of 'Tidying up' author Marie Kondo, who has won adherents for her philosophy of reduced clutter.

